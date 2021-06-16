Waifu Token (WAIF) One Day Volume Hits $4,021.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market cap of $2.78 million and $4,021.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,143,193 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars.

