Wall Street Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $944,478.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $944,478.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.