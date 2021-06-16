Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $142,357,456.80 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $451,715,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $384.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.