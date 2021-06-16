Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,340.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $181.77 or 0.00469598 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $849,578.60 and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

