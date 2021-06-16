Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.54

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.54 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 1437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

