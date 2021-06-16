WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $461.88 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

