Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 690,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

