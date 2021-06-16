Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 690,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
