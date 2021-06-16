Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

