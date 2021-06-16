Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.47. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$42.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

