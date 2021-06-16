Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.40

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 19441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

