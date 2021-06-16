Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,831 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $74,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.25. 414,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

