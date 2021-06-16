Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a one year low of $199.29 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

