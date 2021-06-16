Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $34,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

SUI traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $173.67. 12,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,982. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

