Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Copart worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

