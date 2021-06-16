Westpac Banking Corp Buys 2,005 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

