Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.65. The stock had a trading volume of 198,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

