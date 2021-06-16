Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $84,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. 99,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,949. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

