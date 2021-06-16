Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $157.86. 75,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,035 shares of company stock valued at $86,677,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

