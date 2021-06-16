Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 99,110 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

