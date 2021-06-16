Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $38,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

