Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 75,632 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 76.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 97.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 507,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

