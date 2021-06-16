Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. 64,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,034. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

