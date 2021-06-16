Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.10 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 696,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 420,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

