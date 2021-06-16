Westpac Banking Corp Has $37.14 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,452. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

