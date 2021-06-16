Westpac Banking Corp Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Essex Property Trust worth $37,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.35. 5,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.59. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.