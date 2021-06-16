Westpac Banking Corp Has $47.11 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,969 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Welltower worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

