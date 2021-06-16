Westpac Banking Corp Has $50.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. 330,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.