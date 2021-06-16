Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 19,624 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

