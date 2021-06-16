Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 36,337 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. 1,758,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

