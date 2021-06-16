Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 556,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

