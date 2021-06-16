Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,143. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.55.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.