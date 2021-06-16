Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,351 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.29. 568,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

