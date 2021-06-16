Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,972 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $638.00. 53,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.91. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.