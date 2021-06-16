Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 787,314 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.