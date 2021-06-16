WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

