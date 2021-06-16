William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 833,557 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Terminix Global worth $174,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 5,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.