William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $206,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,378,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,448,000 after buying an additional 182,775 shares during the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 121,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 18,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

