William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,501 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 202,606 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Cree worth $156,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 96,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cree by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 330,952 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 242,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,445 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

