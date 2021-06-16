William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $182.10 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Atlassian worth $182,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

