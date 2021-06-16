William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $199.64 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 17,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $57.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

