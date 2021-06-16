William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Avalara worth $171,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,356 shares of company stock worth $16,747,201. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. 24,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

