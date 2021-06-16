William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.24% of National Instruments worth $184,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NATI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 10,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,512. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.