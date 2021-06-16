William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Entegris worth $172,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

