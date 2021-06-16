William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 284,513 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Zendesk worth $184,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. 15,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,819. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.26. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,117. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.