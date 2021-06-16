William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $2,426.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.94. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

