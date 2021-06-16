William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Amedisys worth $198,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.26 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

