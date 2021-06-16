William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 89,194 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89,194 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of Teleflex worth $168,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

