William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.67% of LiveRamp worth $162,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

