William John Young Sells 47,558 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 212,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.03. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.