William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32.

On Wednesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61.

PTON traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.02. 456,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

